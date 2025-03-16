Foster volunteers urgently needed amid expected influx of kittens, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services expects to receive hundreds, if not thousands, of kittens into its shelter in a few weeks until October.

ACS Director Jon Gary said this is a crucial time for the shelter as it prepares to receive those kittens. They are putting out a call for foster volunteers.

“We’re going to need all the help from our community and people to help foster,” Gary said.

ACS data shows there were 34 kittens placed in foster care in the fiscal year 2023 between Oct. 1 and March 14

In 2024, that number increased to 93, and in 2025’s fiscal year, so far that number is 139.

Gary said kittens require a lot of care, 24 hours a day. With hundreds of them expected, ACS staff will have difficulty keeping up with the influx.

Foster volunteers receive training, instructions, resources and 24-hour access to staff if they have questions.

Getting enough fosters could be life-saving for some of the kittens and animals at the shelter.

“Our goal is to get as many fosters as we can. We’re trying to avoid euthanasia. But, ultimately, if we don’t have the support that we need, the staff that we need or volunteers that we need, foster homes that we need to be able to provide ultimate care for them, then sometimes euthanasia is an option," Gary said.

For information on volunteering to become a foster, call ACS at 210-207-4738 or click here.