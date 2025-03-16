Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio hosts Selection Sunday Watch Party for 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four

KSAT will stream the event at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday in the video player below

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: Final Four, San Antonio, Things To Do, NCAA
The March Madness logo is shown on the court before college basketball games in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee is hosting its Selection Sunday Watch Party for the 68-team field vying to compete in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The Selection Sunday Watch Party event will take place from 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rock at La Cantera.

Recommended Videos

The event is free and open to the public.

KSAT will livestream the event in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a stream available, come back at a later time.

The NCAA Men’s Selection Sunday bracket unveiling is expected to start at 5 p.m., and the NCAA Women’s Selection Sunday bracket unveiling will begin at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a viewing party for Selection Sunday as the teams on “The Road to San Antonio” are announced.

This year, the NCAA Men’s Final Four will be held on April 5 and April 7 in the Alamodome.

Major music artists are also scheduled to perform at the free 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in April.

Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Doechii and Benson Boone are just some of the artists announced for the festival, which is from April 4-6.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Mark Oltz headshot

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS