San Antonio hosts Selection Sunday Watch Party for 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four

The March Madness logo is shown on the court before college basketball games in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee is hosting its Selection Sunday Watch Party for the 68-team field vying to compete in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The Selection Sunday Watch Party event will take place from 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rock at La Cantera.

The event is free and open to the public.

KSAT will livestream the event in the video player above.

The NCAA Men’s Selection Sunday bracket unveiling is expected to start at 5 p.m., and the NCAA Women’s Selection Sunday bracket unveiling will begin at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a viewing party for Selection Sunday as the teams on “The Road to San Antonio” are announced.

This year, the NCAA Men’s Final Four will be held on April 5 and April 7 in the Alamodome.

Major music artists are also scheduled to perform at the free 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in April.

Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Doechii and Benson Boone are just some of the artists announced for the festival, which is from April 4-6.

