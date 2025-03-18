Evo Entertainment in Schertz evacuated after ‘small fire,’ assistant fire chief says

SCHERTZ, Texas – Evo Entertainment in Schertz was evacuated Monday evening after a “small fire,” according to Schertz Assistant Fire Chief John Perry.
Firefighters responded to the commercial fire alarm call around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Recommended Videos
A small fire was isolated to an electrical panel in the production area of a theater, Perry said. Smoke was also seen in the building.
Customers had been evacuated before firefighters showed up.
Two employees were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Perry said, noting no burns were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Read also: