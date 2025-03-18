Evo Entertainment in Schertz evacuated after ‘small fire,’ assistant fire chief says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

People were evacuated from Evo Entertainment in Schertz due to a small fire on Monday, according to fire officials.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Evo Entertainment in Schertz was evacuated Monday evening after a “small fire,” according to Schertz Assistant Fire Chief John Perry.

Firefighters responded to the commercial fire alarm call around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Recommended Videos

A small fire was isolated to an electrical panel in the production area of a theater, Perry said. Smoke was also seen in the building.

Customers had been evacuated before firefighters showed up.

Two employees were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Perry said, noting no burns were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also: