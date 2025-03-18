Skip to main content
Local News

Evo Entertainment in Schertz evacuated after ‘small fire,’ assistant fire chief says

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

People were evacuated from Evo Entertainment in Schertz due to a small fire on Monday, according to fire officials. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Evo Entertainment in Schertz was evacuated Monday evening after a “small fire,” according to Schertz Assistant Fire Chief John Perry.

Firefighters responded to the commercial fire alarm call around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

A small fire was isolated to an electrical panel in the production area of a theater, Perry said. Smoke was also seen in the building.

Customers had been evacuated before firefighters showed up.

Two employees were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Perry said, noting no burns were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

