Skip to main content
Haze icon
65º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Goodwill San Antonio launches manufacturing boot camp to mend gap in job openings

Goodwill held a ribbon-cutting for the boot camp Tuesday

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Tags: Manufacturing, Jobs, Goodwill San Antonio

San Antonio – With mass layoffs happening across the country, Goodwill San Antonio offers an opportunity to people interested in entering the manufacturing industry.

The nonprofit just launched its Manufacturing Bootcamp program, which is a three-week, free training in manufacturing skills such as robotics, safety, basic math and more to get participants closer to certification.

“It helps the community understand what modern manufacturing is like,” said Darren Boarnet with Avanzar Interior Technologies, a company that makes auto parts for Toyota. “Most people have a perception that is well outdated, but programs like this helps give people an idea of what it is going to be like when you get on the job. Manufacturing is not dirty. It is not dark. It is not hundreds of people sitting in a large room anymore. It is production-line work, so it is manufacturing with people doing assembly work. But it is light, clean and there is space for people to work comfortably.”

Greater SATX’s Talent Pipeline Management found 10,000 job openings in entry-level production and assembly jobs.

“We responded to a need in the manufacturing industry,” said Angelique De Oliveira with Goodwill San Antonio, “A lot of jobs (were) available, and companies were struggling to find people with the skills and ability to retain employment. So that is why we launched the Manufacturing Bootcamp program. The industry provides good career advancement. That is the first step for the participant, and then they can continue moving up into higher paying positions in maintenance and robotics and other advanced positions.”

One participant who was homeless seven months ago said he is now hopeful about his future.

“I was pretty much lost and wasn’t sure what I wanted to do in my life, and (so) I decided on the program after speaking to Goodwill,” said Sammy Sustain. “I never had a career before, and I believe this program can help me start on a better future. I would love to work for Tesla. Part of my dream is to work for that industry. Ten years from now, I see myself owning my own home and car and just growing with the company.”

If you are interested in joining the manufacturing industry, you can visit Goodwill San Antonio on their website.

The program will occur at Neighborhood Place at 3014 Rivas Street.

“We know the medium household income for this area is $43,000, which is significantly lower than the median household income of $55,000,” said De Oliveira. “And 62 percent of the population in this community has a high school diploma or lower so what we want is to give them this opportunity to get in a career where they can make a higher income.

Read more from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Japhanie Gray headshot

Japhanie Gray is an anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m. The award-winning journalist rejoined KSAT in August 2024 after previously working as a reporter on KSAT's Nightbeat from 2018 to 2021. She also highlights extraordinary stories in her series, What's Up South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS