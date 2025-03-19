Goodwill San Antonio launches manufacturing boot camp to mend gap in job openings

San Antonio – With mass layoffs happening across the country, Goodwill San Antonio offers an opportunity to people interested in entering the manufacturing industry.

The nonprofit just launched its Manufacturing Bootcamp program, which is a three-week, free training in manufacturing skills such as robotics, safety, basic math and more to get participants closer to certification.

“It helps the community understand what modern manufacturing is like,” said Darren Boarnet with Avanzar Interior Technologies, a company that makes auto parts for Toyota. “Most people have a perception that is well outdated, but programs like this helps give people an idea of what it is going to be like when you get on the job. Manufacturing is not dirty. It is not dark. It is not hundreds of people sitting in a large room anymore. It is production-line work, so it is manufacturing with people doing assembly work. But it is light, clean and there is space for people to work comfortably.”

Greater SATX’s Talent Pipeline Management found 10,000 job openings in entry-level production and assembly jobs.

“We responded to a need in the manufacturing industry,” said Angelique De Oliveira with Goodwill San Antonio, “A lot of jobs (were) available, and companies were struggling to find people with the skills and ability to retain employment. So that is why we launched the Manufacturing Bootcamp program. The industry provides good career advancement. That is the first step for the participant, and then they can continue moving up into higher paying positions in maintenance and robotics and other advanced positions.”

One participant who was homeless seven months ago said he is now hopeful about his future.

“I was pretty much lost and wasn’t sure what I wanted to do in my life, and (so) I decided on the program after speaking to Goodwill,” said Sammy Sustain. “I never had a career before, and I believe this program can help me start on a better future. I would love to work for Tesla. Part of my dream is to work for that industry. Ten years from now, I see myself owning my own home and car and just growing with the company.”

If you are interested in joining the manufacturing industry, you can visit Goodwill San Antonio on their website.

The program will occur at Neighborhood Place at 3014 Rivas Street.

“We know the medium household income for this area is $43,000, which is significantly lower than the median household income of $55,000,” said De Oliveira. “And 62 percent of the population in this community has a high school diploma or lower so what we want is to give them this opportunity to get in a career where they can make a higher income.