Guide Dogs of Texas celebrates new membership with Metro SA Chamber

Local nonprofit organization provides mobility for the visually impaired

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Officials and supporters gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Guide Dogs of Texas and their new membership with the Metro San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

Their facility is located north of downtown San Antonio.

In 1989, Ken and Deborah Baker started Guide Dogs of Texas in San Antonio after a visually impaired friend made a perilous journey to New York to get his guide dog.

The Bakers believed that no Texan should have to travel that far for such a vital service.

Guide Dogs of Texas boasts a fully accredited program recognized by the prestigious International Guide Dog Federation and is an active member of the North American Council of Guide Dog Schools.

