San Antonio Fiesta Commission to usher in season at Fiesta Media Day

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission will celebrate a “Fiesta For All” from April 24 to May 4.

Fiesta royalty, supporters, and local dignitaries are gathering Tuesday at the Estancia Del Norte Hotel for Fiesta Media Day to usher in the 2025 Fiesta season.

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission will celebrate a “Fiesta For All” from April 24 to May 4.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the event in the video player above beginning at 11 a.m.

The eleven-day celebration, with more than one hundred official Fiesta events held throughout San Antonio, started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of those who passed away in the Battle of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

More than 2.5 million guests from San Antonio and around the world will attend various events to support San Antonio area charities.

The Fiesta Commission also recognizes nine “Official Fiesta Royalty.” These two “Kings” and seven “Queens” represent diverse organizations and raise money for scholarships and community programs.

Fiesta will officially begin with Fiesta Fiesta presented by Toyota on Thursday, April 24, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio.

This free admission festival will feature an opening ceremony with a military salute, live music, Fiesta foods and medals.