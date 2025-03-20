San Antonio postal workers to hold rally Thursday over proposed changes for USPS

(Nati Harnik, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) will hold a rally on Thursday morning in response to proposed changes for the United States Postal Service.

In February, President Donald Trump expressed the possibility of putting USPS under the control of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Since the U.S. Postal Reorganization Act of 1970, USPS has operated as an independent, self-financing agency not funded by taxes.

San Antonio is among 150 cities hosting the “U.S. Mail is Not for Sale – Day of Action” rally, opposing the Trump administration’s proposed changes.

“This is the people’s postal service, emphasis on ‘service,’” APWU President Mark Diamondstein said in a release.

“If this administration succeeds in taking over the USPS, it will lead to higher prices and reduced service, especially in rural areas,” he said.

The demonstration will begin at 8 a.m. at the San Antonio Post Office at 10410 Perrin Beitel Road.

