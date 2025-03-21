Faith drives nonprofit founder’s mission despite eviction from building

SAN ANTONIO – A nonprofit dedicated to serving victims of violence in Medina County has touched hundreds of lives in the city of Devine; however, after being forced to shut their shop’s doors due to financial difficulties, the owner is on the search for a new location.

As a survivor of sex trafficking, Margaret Fernandez founded 3rd Street Closet in 2017 while working with the Natalia Police Department.

After leaving law enforcement, she dedicated her life to the organization where she spent years building her 3rd Street Closet to what it grew to be to the community.

It served as a safe and reliable resource for anyone needing clothes, food and basic necessities to survive.

Sadly, two years ago, Fernandez was hit with, at the time, an unknown medical condition.

“I got really sick,” she said. “I kept the mission going, but I was really unwell and was in and out of the hospital. At the time, I didn’t know what it was, but just recently, they diagnosed me with congenital heart failure.”

Having only one volunteer to run the store and operating fully on donations and her own personal finances, Fernandez had to make a very difficult decision.

“I get tired faster now,” she said. “I used to stay at the store for hours and hours, but my health would not allow me to continue pushing like I was. Then the store got bigger, which was beautiful, but (with) the demand of having to get diapers and pay rent, I fell behind. That is the truth. I had to make the decision to close the store.”

She said this decision made her feel like a failure.

“It hurt me,” she said as she cried. “I was very angry with myself. I got really depressed. But then I realized, I will not quit. You can’t stop God. God is the only reason why this has grown into what it is now. He is just transitioning me to serve more people.”

Fernandez and her volunteer held one final sale, clearing out the store as best as they could, but there are several remnants of the store that she’s had to store in her home.

“We have diapers, clothes, and so many things in bulk and boxes,” she said, showing KSAT around her home. “Even though my home is in San Antonio, we are still going to serve residents in Medina County because the need is so big there.”

She said they will continue to give away clothes, shoes and other items, but their main focus has shifted to finding ways to help families with rent and utility payments.

“God is setting us up to serve more,” she said. “They would have to show proof of residency in Medina County, but once we get going, all they have to do is give me a call or text.”

Ultimately, Fernandez said her goal is to find another location to work from, preferably somewhere within the county she’s serving.

“I love having that in-person connection with these families to show them encouragement and to tell them my testimony,” she said. “I would love to once again find a place where 3rd Street Closet is a one-stop shop.”

She said despite the obstacles, she is standing strong to help others and will never stop, no matter where she is located.

“I just want to serve God,” she said. “I had to listen to him. This is what he wanted. And I want people who are watching that may be going through a difficult time to know, they may see things like I did when I thought my shop was a failure. It is not. He is just transitioning us. As long as your heart is pure, and you are really helping the people, God will help you.”

If you are a victim of violence or are in need of 3rd Street Closet services and are a resident of Medina County, you can contact the organization still at (210) 589-3088. The nonprofit also takes donations.

