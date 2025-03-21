Proposed law to restrict noncitizen voting could affect married women

SAN ANTONIO – A proposed federal bill aimed at preventing non-citizens from voting is facing criticism from voting rights advocates who say it could create unnecessary hurdles for married women and other eligible voters.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, was introduced in January by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy. The bill seeks to ensure only U.S. citizens register to vote.

However, some experts and organizations argue its vague language could lead to restrictive voter registration requirements.

Dr. Ian Smith, a political science lecturer at St. Mary’s University, said the bill leaves room for broad interpretation by local and state election officials.

“One of the big concerns with this bill is that it does have a lot of room for interpretation,” Smith said. “One way it’s being interpreted is that it would require married women who have changed their last name to provide more documentation.”

Under such an interpretation, applicants could be required to provide a birth certificate, a certified marriage license, or a court document verifying a name change to register to vote.

The League of Women Voters of San Antonio opposes the bill, arguing it would create significant barriers for eligible voters.

“The requirement of the act would create massive barriers for eligible voters, especially married women, naturalized citizens, members of minority communities, and senior citizens, which could result in suppressing millions of people,” said Yvonne Pelayo, president of the organization.

Pelayo emphasized that efforts should focus on increasing voter registration rather than imposing restrictions.

“The League of Women Voters supports election laws that facilitate citizen participation, voter convenience, as well as voting procedures that increase voter participation,” she said.

Smith added that obtaining necessary documentation could be difficult for some people, particularly those who no longer live where they were born or where their marriage license was filed.

“It’s time-consuming and difficult,” he said. “Anyone who has gone through something like a name change knows it’s going to be another disproportionate burden.”

Smith and Pelayo noted that in the past 20 to 30 years, there have been only about 20 documented cases of noncitizen voting, with no evidence suggesting it has impacted elections.

Roy’s office has yet to respond to a request for comment.