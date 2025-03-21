San Antonio educator unions mobilize against education department dismantling

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside American Federation of Teachers and the San Antonio Alliance have voiced strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

The order aims to shift educational control from the federal level to states, a move the unions argue could undermine protections for students, including those with disabilities and those dependent on federal financial aid.

Gov. Greg Abbott supported the order, advocating for state control over educational funding. However, the unions criticized his track record of underfunding public schools and promoting voucher programs that divert public funds to private institutions.

“Governor Abbott’s policies have consistently failed Texas students,” the statement read. “His support for this executive order is another step in dismantling the public education system that serves our communities.”

The unions are particularly concerned about the implications for students with disabilities, who benefit from federal laws like the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. These laws ensure equal access to education through necessary accommodations and support services.

Northside AFT and the San Antonio Alliance are mobilizing efforts to elect school board candidates committed to protecting public education in response to these challenges.

“Public education is under attack, but we are not backing down from the fight,” the statement stated. “We urge our communities to take action, stay informed, and vote in every election—because school board races matter now more than ever.”

Read the full statement below: