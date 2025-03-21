Skip to main content
San Antonio Zoo to hold Pokémon GO March Community Day on Saturday

The zoo will have 18 Pokéstops and will hand out exclusive cards

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

The Pokémon Go March Community Day will be held on Saturday. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the San Antonio Zoo will hold a Pokémon GO Community Day.

The zoo will have 18 Pokéstops with lures to attract Pokémon in the mobile game from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo will hand out exclusive collectible cards near the Project Selva 4D Theater.

Cards will be available for the first 200 players to catch 10 Totodiles after 2 p.m.

The zoo said in a release that a few lucky players may even find limited rainbow versions of the collectible cards.

One card per player is allowed, the zoo said.

The event can be attended starting at 9 a.m. with standard admission to the zoo or free entry with a membership.

For tickets, click here.

