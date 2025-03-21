San Antonio Zoo to hold Pokémon GO March Community Day on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the San Antonio Zoo will hold a Pokémon GO Community Day.
The zoo will have 18 Pokéstops with lures to attract Pokémon in the mobile game from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Recommended Videos
The zoo will hand out exclusive collectible cards near the Project Selva 4D Theater.
Cards will be available for the first 200 players to catch 10 Totodiles after 2 p.m.
The zoo said in a release that a few lucky players may even find limited rainbow versions of the collectible cards.
One card per player is allowed, the zoo said.
The event can be attended starting at 9 a.m. with standard admission to the zoo or free entry with a membership.
For tickets, click here.
Read Also: