San Antonio Zoo to hold Pokémon GO March Community Day on Saturday

The Pokémon Go March Community Day will be held on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the San Antonio Zoo will hold a Pokémon GO Community Day.

The zoo will have 18 Pokéstops with lures to attract Pokémon in the mobile game from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo will hand out exclusive collectible cards near the Project Selva 4D Theater.

Cards will be available for the first 200 players to catch 10 Totodiles after 2 p.m.

The zoo said in a release that a few lucky players may even find limited rainbow versions of the collectible cards.

One card per player is allowed, the zoo said.

The event can be attended starting at 9 a.m. with standard admission to the zoo or free entry with a membership.

For tickets, click here.

