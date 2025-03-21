🦋 Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Monarch Fest, César E. Chávez March, Siclovia

Spring is here, and it’s un-bee-lievable the amount of exciting events San Antonio has buzzing around the city this weekend.
Thousands of people are expected to participate in the annual march to honor the legacy of civil rights leader César Chávez this weekend.
Recommended Videos
Comedians and singers such as Wanda Sykes and TobyMac are also expected to perform in San Antonio this weekend.
Are you planning to head out to any of these fun events? Post your adventures on KSAT Connect!
Here’s what’s going on in the Alamo City this weekend:
Happening over the weekend:
- ANJELAH JOHNSON-REYES: The comedian will bring two shows to San Antonio for her “Family Reunion” tour. On March 22, Johnson-Reyes will perform at the Majestic Theatre, and on March 23, she will perform at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.
- BIG TX FUN CRAWFISH BOIL FESTIVAL: Enjoy the festival’s final weekend in Selma, Texas, at 1 Retama Parkway, running until March 23. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. Click here for more details.
- MONARCH FEST: The San Antonio Zoo will host its ninth annual Monarch Fest from March 22-23. A schedule of events can be viewed here.
Friday, March 21
- LUIS ANGEL & LUIS ANTONIO LOPEZ: The duo will perform their “2 Primos de Cuidado” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here.
- WANDA SYKES: The comedian will perform her “Please & Thank You” tour with special guest Keith Robinson at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here.
Saturday, March 22
- CÉSAR E. CHÁVEZ MARCH: The 29th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe and Brazos streets next to Guadalupe Theater, located at 1301 Guadalupe St. At 10 a.m., marchers will head east to Civic Park in Hemisfair. Click here for more information on the route, list of speakers, schedule and more.
- DUSTY SLAY: The comedian will take the stage for his “The Night Shift” tour at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.
Sunday, March 23
- FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.
- SICLOVIA: The free annual event designed to make the streets safe for exercise and play is returning to Broadway for the first time since 2019. Siclovia, organized by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The route will be approximately 2.2 miles, starting on Broadway and McCullough Avenue and ending at Mahncke Park.
- TOBYMAC: TobyMac will perform his “Hits Deep” tour with Crowder, CAIN, Ryan Stevenson and Terrian at 6:30 p.m. on March 23 at the Frost Bank Center.
What’s trending: