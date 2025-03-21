🦋 Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Monarch Fest, César E. Chávez March, Siclovia

The 29th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice is planned for Saturday in downtown San Antonio.

Spring is here, and it’s un-bee-lievable the amount of exciting events San Antonio has buzzing around the city this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the annual march to honor the legacy of civil rights leader César Chávez this weekend.

Comedians and singers such as Wanda Sykes and TobyMac are also expected to perform in San Antonio this weekend.

Here’s what’s going on in the Alamo City this weekend:

ANJELAH JOHNSON-REYES: The comedian will bring two shows to San Antonio for her “Family Reunion” tour. On March 22, Johnson-Reyes will perform at the The comedian will bring two shows to San Antonio for her “Family Reunion” tour. On March 22, Johnson-Reyes will perform at the Majestic Theatre , and on March 23, she will perform at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

BIG TX FUN CRAWFISH BOIL FESTIVAL: Enjoy the festival’s final weekend in Selma, Texas, at 1 Retama Parkway, running until March 23. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. Enjoy the festival’s final weekend in Selma, Texas, at 1 Retama Parkway, running until March 23. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. Click here for more details.

MONARCH FEST: The San Antonio Zoo will host its ninth annual Monarch Fest from March 22-23. A schedule of events can be viewed The San Antonio Zoo will host its ninth annual Monarch Fest from March 22-23. A schedule of events can be viewed here

Friday, March 21

LUIS ANGEL & LUIS ANTONIO LOPEZ: The duo will perform their “2 Primos de Cuidado” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased The duo will perform their “2 Primos de Cuidado” tour at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here

WANDA SYKES: The comedian will perform her “Please & Thank You” tour with special guest Keith Robinson at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available The comedian will perform her “Please & Thank You” tour with special guest Keith Robinson at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here

Saturday, March 22

CÉSAR E. CHÁVEZ MARCH: The 29th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe and Brazos streets next to Guadalupe Theater, located at 1301 Guadalupe St. At 10 a.m., marchers will head east to Civic Park in Hemisfair. The 29th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe and Brazos streets next to Guadalupe Theater, located at 1301 Guadalupe St. At 10 a.m., marchers will head east to Civic Park in Hemisfair. Click here for more information on the route, list of speakers, schedule and more.

DUSTY SLAY: The comedian will take the stage for his “The Night Shift” tour at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will take the stage for his “The Night Shift” tour at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

Sunday, March 23

