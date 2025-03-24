Which KSAT pet will reign supreme in the ‘Final Fur’ bracket? Vote today.

While basketball fans are buzzing with excitement over March Madness and their NCAA brackets, KSAT is hosting a different kind of competition that’s capturing the hearts of pet lovers everywhere.

Welcome to the “Final Fur,” a playful twist on the traditional bracket, featuring the beloved pets of KSAT 12 employees.

This year, the “Final Fur” coincides with the NCAA’s Final Four, which is also being held in San Antonio. (See below for close-up pictures!)

The competition showcases eight adorable pets, each vying for the title of the best KSAT pet.

The pets have been slotted into brackets, and now it’s up to you, our audience, to decide who advances.

The competition will narrow down from eight to four, then two, and finally, the winner will be crowned.

The voting will be held as follows:

Round 1: Monday, March 24 through Saturday, March 29

Round 2: Sunday, March 30 through Thursday, April 3

Round 3: Friday, April 4 through Monday, April 7

Unfortunately, the KSAT possum didn’t make it to the Elite Eight this year, but there’s always hope for 2026!

And don’t forget, you can always show off your pets on KSAT Connect!

Jupiter (KSAT)

Luna (KSAT)

Pablo (KSAT)

Beau (KSAT)

Razzy (KSAT)

Bruce (KSAT)

Penny (KSAT)