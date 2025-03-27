Austin award-winning brewery to make San Antonio debut in early 2026

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio beer scene is expected to grow with the addition of a brewery on the Northwest Side.

Pinthouse Brewing, an award-winning craft beer and pizza establishment out of Austin, is coming to the Alamo City in early 2026, according to an Instagram post.

The brewery restaurant already has three locations in Austin and one in Round Rock. Therefore, this will be the first one in San Antonio.

Pinthouse Brewing is historically known for its Electric Jellyfish IPA, which has attracted customers over the years.

For anyone craving something outside of the box, various appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts are also available.