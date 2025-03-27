Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Austin award-winning brewery to make San Antonio debut in early 2026

Pinthouse Brewing, known for its Electric Jellyfish IPA, is expected to open on the Northwest Side

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Beer, Food, Restaurants, Things To Do, San Antonio, Northwest Side
Pinthouse Brewing. (Copyright 2025 by Google - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio beer scene is expected to grow with the addition of a brewery on the Northwest Side.

Pinthouse Brewing, an award-winning craft beer and pizza establishment out of Austin, is coming to the Alamo City in early 2026, according to an Instagram post.

Recommended Videos

The brewery restaurant already has three locations in Austin and one in Round Rock. Therefore, this will be the first one in San Antonio.

Pinthouse Brewing is historically known for its Electric Jellyfish IPA, which has attracted customers over the years.

For anyone craving something outside of the box, various appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts are also available.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS