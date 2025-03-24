Skip to main content
Local News

Dave & Busters in Balcones Heights set for major renovations in 2026

Start date for the $1.25 million worth of renovations is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2026

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Dave & Busters located at 440 Crossroads Boulevard. (Copyright 2025 by Google - All rights reserved.)

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – A Dave & Busters in Balcones Heights is scheduled to undergo renovations next year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Bexar County property records show the entertainment and restaurant venue, located at 440 Crossroads Blvd., was originally built in 1993.

The start date for the $1.25 million renovation is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2026, and is expected to be completed by June 12, 2026, project details indicate.

Project details show that the inside of the Dave & Busters location will be renovated along with “minor facade work” that is approximately 36,314 square feet.

The renovations aim to enhance the overall guest experience.

KSAT has reached out to Dave & Busters for more information on the renovations.

