New dual Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant opening in San Antonio’s west side

Seguin's Applebee's-IHOP (above) opened in February at 2777 North Highway 123 Bypass.

SAN ANTONIO – Less than a month after opening its doors in Seguin, a new dual-brand Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant is in the works for San Antonio.

A project was filed Tuesday with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for the construction of an Applebee’s-IHOP in the 2000 block of Loop 1604, near Marbach Road.

According to the TDLR filing, construction is expected to run from June 2025 to March 2026.

The estimated cost of the 5,620-square-foot restaurant is $1.2 million, according to TDLR.

If the new location is similar to Seguin’s restaurant, visitors can expect two dedicated dining areas for both brands and a drive-thru window and an area for to-go orders.

Seguin’s Applebee’s-IHOP features 124 menu items between both brands that can be mixed, matched and ordered anytime during the day.

An official location and opening date have not yet been confirmed by Applebee’s-IHOP representatives.

