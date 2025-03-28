Body found on Jefferson High School campus, SAPD says

A man's body was discovered on the Jefferson High School campus on Friday, March 28, 2025, and is believed to be a suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s body was found on the campus of Jefferson High School on Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The man, who has not been identified and was not a student at the school, died by suicide, police said.

Police said the incident was believed to have been caught on camera.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s official cause and manner of death.

SAPD said the incident was isolated and did not involve any staff members or students.

A San Antonio Independent School District official sent KSAT an email sent to families.

We want to make you aware that there was police activity on our property this morning for an incident unrelated to the school. Our students were safe at all times and there was no threat to any student or staff member as a result of this incident. We took extra care to ensure students were not affected, and we also provided time for those who may have witnessed the ongoing activity to talk about it, if they wished to do so. Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools. We want to keep families informed of situations, and the care we provide to our community, as soon as we are able. We thank you for your support and understanding. Gregory Rivers, Head of School Jefferson High School

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.