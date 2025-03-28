SAPD releases body camera footage of officer shooting suspect who allegedly aimed gun at police

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released footage on Friday of an officer shooting a suspect who allegedly aimed a gun at them and barricaded himself inside an illegal after-hours drinking establishment.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on March 2 in the 5000 block of West Military Drive.

The SAPD Covert Unit and other officers conducted surveillance in front of the building. Police said someone inside noticed the officers and locked the front door.

Multiple officers behind the building saw a person step outside with a gun and then re-enter the building, according to police. Another man, who was not armed, then exited with his hands raised in the air.

A third person, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Huerta-Hernandez, was not captured on the body-cam footage. However, police said he pointed a gun at the officers positioned behind the building.

The video shows SAPD Officer Jose Claire yelling out commands for Huerta-Hernandez to drop the gun. Police said Claire fired multiple shots and struck Huerta-Hernandez.

Claire then re-entered the building, according to police.

The footage did not capture the moment when the first armed person exited the building or when Huerta-Hernandez allegedly pointed the gun at officers.

Officers at the front of the establishment yelled commands for the people inside to exit, but Huerta-Hernandez remained inside, SAPD said.

SWAT and negotiators arrived at the scene, and everyone inside the establishment exited after several hours. Shortly after, officers entered the building and arrested Huerta-Hernandez without further incident, police said.

Huerta-Hernandez was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Police said he was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

No other people were reported.

Claire, who has six years of service on the force, is still employed with SAPD.

