Want to win custom sneakers? Spurs, Whataburger team up for Super Fan Sweepstakes

Whataburger and the San Antonio Spurs have teamed up for a new retail collection, which will launch at 7 p.m. on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs and Whataburger fans are in for a slam dunk of a treat.

Spurs and Whataburger are teaming up for the Spurs Super Fan Sweepstakes, giving fans a chance to snag a pair of custom Whataburger-themed sneakers and other exciting prizes.

Take a look at the list of prizes the two selected winners can take home:

Two free tickets to Fan Appreciation Night on April 13 with dinner from Whataburger

A two-night stay in downtown San Antonio

Shopping spree at the Spurs Fan Shop

The unique pair of sneakers are custom-made by Dank & Co, a San Antonio-based footwear design business.

Founder Dank & Co Jake Danklefs shared on social media that they’ve partnered with Whataburger to bring “an awesome experience” to Spurs super fans.

Participants must be members of the official Spurs Fan Club, presented by Netspend, and will need to enter by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 6.

The winners will be announced on Monday, April 7, and must claim their tickets within 72 hours. If not claimed, the grand prize will be forfeited.

To enter, members must fill out the required information here.

