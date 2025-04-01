WATCH at 8 a.m: Texas House committee considers school vouchers funding proposal

FILE - The Texas Capitol is viewed from its south side on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2005, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Committee on Public Education in the Texas House of Representatives will hold a hearing on school vouchers on Tuesday morning.

The meeting starts at 8 a.m. The committee is expected to listen to invited and public testimony regarding the education savings account program, otherwise known as school vouchers.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Texas residents who want to electronically submit comments related to the agenda can do so here.

What are school vouchers?

Ahead of the 2025 legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott said passing a school voucher plan was a high-priority item.

School vouchers, in various forms, use taxpayer money to pay for private education.

The state Senate has already passed its version of a voucher plan with Senate Bill 2.

State lawmakers have filed their version in the House under House Bill 3.

