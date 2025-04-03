Texas leaders weigh the impact of US President Donald Trump’s newly announced tariffs

SAN ANTONIO – After years of inflation, supply chain challenges and high interest rates, South Texas leaders are weighing the impact of new tariffs announced Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said he was placing a 10% baseline tax on imports from nearly all U.S. trading partners in response to what he called an economic emergency.

The president says these new tariffs will boost U.S. manufacturing and lower the country’s $1.2 trillion deficit. Bexar County GOP Vice Chair Kyle Sinclair agrees.

“We have a major problem in this country of spending and being taken advantage of as a country, so we’ve got to fix it, and this is a start-up,” said Sinclair.

Trump has promised factory jobs to return, but Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro says the tariffs could hurt jobs since consumers and businesses could see increased costs.

“The tariffs that he will put in place today will have even deeper impacts,” Castro said. “Prices will continue to go up. Thousands of people’s jobs will be on the line in San Antonio over the next few years.”

An analysis from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce found that San Antonio could be one of the most impacted U.S. cities by these tariffs because of the city’s strong international trade in aerospace, auto and energy sectors.

“We’re seeing it now in the cost of goods and services, and ultimately, manufacturing is one of the leading employment sectors in San Antonio,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This is going to hurt American families.”

These new tariffs are on top of the 25% tariffs that President Trump announced on all auto imports last month.

The 10% rate will be collected starting Saturday, and the higher rates will be collected beginning April 9.

