NCAA March Madness Music Festival delayed due to lightning, storms in San Antonio

The March Madness Music Festival was delayed on Friday, April 4, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 March Madness Music Festival has been delayed due to lighting and storms in the area.

The festival has been delayed as Doechii, scheduled to perform at 7 p.m., was ready to take the stage but was pulled aside by NCAA officials.

Recommended Videos

Officials are recommending to take shelter at this time. However, they said they are not forcing anyone to leave the event.

>> Final Four forecast: Storm chances Friday add to the chaos of March Madness

A KSAT crew on scene said several concert-goers are beginning to leave the event.

At this time, it’s unclear what time Doechii and Pitbull will perform.

NCAA officials said they will be releasing updates on the Men’s Final Four app for any additional information.

An NCAA spokesperson told KSAT that they are monitoring the weather with the National Weather Service.

As a reminder, umbrellas are NOT permitted inside the festival.

Stay tuned for further updates. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More Final Four coverage on KSAT: