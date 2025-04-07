UTSA and UIW receive $10K each to enhance on-campus mental health resources

The University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of the Incarnate Word receive money for on campus mental health resources.

SAN ANTONIO – LG Electronics USA partnered with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) to award the NCAA Final Four host schools each $10,000 in support of on-campus mental health resources, according to a news release.

The host schools of the Men’s Final Four, the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of the Incarnate Word, will both receive a check.

The donation allows the universities to expand their programming, boost awareness of mental health resources and provide peer support groups, the release mentioned.

“As a former college athlete, I know how powerful it is to have a community that’s got your back—on and off the court,” said the CEO of NAMI, Dan Gillison, Jr., in the release.

The partnership with LG facilitates the launch of NAMI on-campus clubs in tournament cities, offering students and student-athletes a space to connect and learn, as stated in the release.

“LG’s support will be a game-changer in our efforts to ensure that all students receive well-being support throughout their academic journey,” Senior Vice provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at UTSA, LT Robinson, said in the release.

LG is also gifting the schools a refrigerator for the student meeting spaces.

“This will help us create a more supportive campus community and bring greater awareness to mental health and the resources available to students,” said Dr. Kevin Milligan, director of behavioral health services at UIW, in the release.

The NCAA Mental Health Best Practices provides a guide to assist schools in supporting their student athletes with healthy environments that promote well-being, the release said.

“This collaboration between LG and NAMI will support NCAA member school efforts to foster mental health promoting environments,” the chief medical officer of the NCAA, Deena Casiero, said in the release.

The University of South Florida, which is hosting the women’s Final Four, is also a recipient of the award.

