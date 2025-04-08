Gender reveal video posted by San Antonio couple receives over 3 million views on TikTok

Newlyweds Brandon and Gaby Tenorio are getting ready to welcome their first child to the world.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple’s unique gender reveal has received over three million views on TikTok as of Monday night.

Newlyweds Brandon and Gaby Tenorio are getting ready to welcome their first child to the world, revealing the gender of their baby on a fishing hook in a video posted to social media Saturday.

Brandon Tenorio grew up in Helotes and Gaby Tenorio is from Del Rio. The couple said they wanted to share the announcement with their close families and friends.

Once Gaby Tenorio posted the video on TikTok, she said it was “surprising” when it blew up instantly.

“It’s awesome because everybody’s feeling what we’re feeling,” Brandon Tenorio said. “Obviously not on the same level — but close.”

The idea to go fishing and use the fishing hook came from Brandon Tenorio. He said he went fishing with his dad a lot when he was younger.

“I love to fish, and I really look forward to being able to have that time with our son, and I look forward to us sharing that memory and building those bonds," he said.

‘Such a blessing’

The couple said they weren’t sure they were able to get pregnant at first.

“We never expected [the pregnancy] to happen,” Gaby Tenorio said. “We thought we were going to need medical help to go through with this, and out of nowhere it just happened and it’s such a blessing.”

The TikTok video of the gender reveal has gained 3.3 million views with over 400,000 likes in two days. The couple said they have received a huge amount of support.

“The running joke is our son doesn’t know how cool he is yet,” Brandon Tenorio said. “We’re going to kind of keep it under wrap, so he [has] humble beginnings."

While the Tenorios are getting excited for their future, they said they are thankful for their families’ support to continue their traditions.

“I grew up playing ball and fishing, and if I could be half the dad that my father is, it’ll be a blessing," Brandon Tenorio said.

