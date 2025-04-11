Over 30,000 child car seats recalled for excessive movement

One popular car seat is being recalled because it poses a serious safety concern for children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Around 30,984 MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child restraint seats have been pulled because they allow for excessive chest movement, increasing the risk of a crash.

The model numbers affected are “07079561970070″ and “04079561190070,” said NHTSA.

The NHTSA said a remedy for this recall is still under development, and no notifications have been sent yet.

Owners should contact Chicco’s customer service at 877-424-4226 for more information.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages one to 13. In 2022, there were 1,129 kids killed in car crashes.

Here are some safety tips recommended by DPS to make sure your child is safe in the car:

Model good behavior for children, like wearing a seatbelt at all times.

Infant car seats should be rear facing, always.

Check the maximum height and weight limits for car seats.

If a booster seat is in use, ensure the seat belt is across the pelvic area and the belt strap is along the shoulder. A seat belt should never be placed along a child’s neck or abdominal area. Don’t allow a seat belt to be used under the arm or behind the back.

Texas law states all children younger than eight years old should be in a car seat. Exception: Child is taller than 4′9″

Children eight years and older must have a seat belt on. An improperly restrained child can lead to a $250 ticket.



“A child’s best protection in a vehicle collision is to be buckled up correctly in the right car seat – and the department urges all drivers to make sure they know what those best practices are as soon as possible,” Texas DPS director Steven McCraw said.

