‘An out-of-body experience’: San Antonio man wins $17K on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is advancing to the championship round on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Jay Tope, a teacher and volleyball coach at Lytle High School, made his “Wheel of Fortune” debut on Tuesday. KSAT spoke to Tope about his experience on the show.

“I describe it best as an out-of-body experience because you can’t believe you’re there,” Tope said.

Tope said he has watched the show for most of his life, beginning in 1982 with his parents.

“It’s such a fun game,” Tope said. “Everybody can play it, and I think that’s part of the appeal of it.”

While Tope didn’t win the bonus round, he won $17,000. Tope’s score advanced him to the championship round, which will air on Friday with a celebrity artist.

Tope said Lytle High School has been supportive since his sudden rise to TV game show stardom.

“I don’t live [in Lytle]. Like, I live in San Antonio,” Tope said. “It’s a 45-mile drive to work every day, but I’m here, and it’s definitely worth it.”