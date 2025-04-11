Skip to main content
‘An out-of-body experience’: San Antonio man wins $17K on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Jay Tope will be advancing to the championship round on Friday

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

A San Antonio man has won a round of Wheel of Fortune and will be headed to the Championship Round on Friday. (Courtesy of Wheel of Fortune)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is advancing to the championship round on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Jay Tope, a teacher and volleyball coach at Lytle High School, made his “Wheel of Fortune” debut on Tuesday. KSAT spoke to Tope about his experience on the show.

“I describe it best as an out-of-body experience because you can’t believe you’re there,” Tope said.

Tope said he has watched the show for most of his life, beginning in 1982 with his parents.

“It’s such a fun game,” Tope said. “Everybody can play it, and I think that’s part of the appeal of it.”

While Tope didn’t win the bonus round, he won $17,000. Tope’s score advanced him to the championship round, which will air on Friday with a celebrity artist.

Tope said Lytle High School has been supportive since his sudden rise to TV game show stardom.

“I don’t live [in Lytle]. Like, I live in San Antonio,” Tope said. “It’s a 45-mile drive to work every day, but I’m here, and it’s definitely worth it.”

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

