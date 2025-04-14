Skip to main content
KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights Rey Feo 76, 2025 Royal Court Fiesta medals

Ten more medals were featured on “Show Me Your Medals”! on GMSA & GMSA+

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, San Antonio, Fiesta Medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Thursday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from Rey Feo LXXI Fabian Castillo, Sr., his family and the royal court. Also included is this year’s Royal Order of the Cabrito, the rarest and highest honor that can be bestowed upon someone and must be given directly to a recipient by Rey Feo himself.

For more on how to send us your medal, click here.

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

