Oversized parking ordinance goes into effect this week, 40+ signs to be set up, city says

SAN ANTONIO – An amended ordinance that prohibits oversized vehicles from parking in non-residential areas where signs are posted will go into effect this weekend.

In March, the San Antonio City Council voted unanimously to amend City Code 19-194, making it easier to restrict semi-truck parking in certain areas based on 311 complaints.

State and city laws already restrict parking in residential areas, but some residents complained about issues on other streets where it’s legal for the trucks to park.

The amended ordinance takes effect on Saturday, April 19, according to a news release from the City of San Antonio Public Works.

The ordinance applies to truck-tractors or semitrailers as defined in Texas Transportation Code Chapter 621, the release said. After Saturday, violators will be issued a warning for 60 more days, and citations will start to be issued on June 18.

Violators will face a $500 fine.

According to the release, over 40 parking signs will be placed along portions of the following streets:

Bluffdale Drive

Gardendale Road

Parkdale Street

Garden Brook Drive

Holly Hill Drive

Finis Avenue

Acorn Ridge Road

Cinnamon Trail

Milsa Drive

Datapoint Drive

Spectrum 1

Fairhaven Street

Console Drive

Midhorizon Drive

East Horizon Drive

Horizon Hill Boulevard

“This ordinance helps improve neighborhood safety and accessibility by reducing oversized vehicle congestion, preventing large vehicle obstructions, and protecting roadways and infrastructure from damage caused by heavy commercial vehicles,” the release said.

