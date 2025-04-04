What do you want from a new mayor?

SAN ANTONIO – There are 27 people running for mayor, but the number still pales in comparison to the number of issues on San Antonio voters’ minds.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg will leave office in June, forced out by term limits. That means whoever wins the May 3 election — or, more likely, a June 7 runoff — will be new to the job.

While many voters don’t know who they’re going to support yet, that doesn’t mean they don’t know what they want, whether it’s better streets, lower crime, tackling homelessness, or lower property taxes.

KSAT spoke with voters about what they want to see from the next mayor. Watch their reactions in the video player above.

