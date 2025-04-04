What do you want from a new mayor?

Skip to main content
San Antonio voters share their concerns ahead of the May 3 election

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – There are 27 people running for mayor, but the number still pales in comparison to the number of issues on San Antonio voters’ minds.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg will leave office in June, forced out by term limits. That means whoever wins the May 3 election — or, more likely, a June 7 runoff — will be new to the job.

While many voters don’t know who they’re going to support yet, that doesn’t mean they don’t know what they want, whether it’s better streets, lower crime, tackling homelessness, or lower property taxes.

KSAT spoke with voters about what they want to see from the next mayor. Watch their reactions in the video player above.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

