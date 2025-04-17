El Día De Los Niños to celebrate children, families battling cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Ma Hila’s Cancer Foundation for Children, led by CEO Jason Massiatte, is hosting a community event.

El Día De Los Niños celebrates affected children and families, helping them feel supported rather than isolated while on their cancer journey.

The event is open to the public, with the hope that they will meet the children and their families and have fun together.

”I think it’s important to allow the public to come in and not have to worry about paying a fee, and hopefully the funding can go towards donating to our programs, but again, it’s for the families," Jason said.

The foundation provides comprehensive support to the entire family, not just the patient.

Ma Hila Cancer Foundation for Children’s services include bereavement counseling, assistance with treatment costs and life after treatment.

The funds raised will benefit these programs, allowing the foundation to continue serving and offering support to the communities of San Antonio.

El Día De Los Niños will be held at the Bella Rosa House (122 King William St.) on April 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ma Hila’s Children’s Cancer Foundation supports families battling childhood, adolescent, and young adult cancer by providing tailored programs for every stage of the cancer journey. Their comprehensive care services focus on the longevity of support and strive to alleviate both the burden and the far-reaching effects of cancer.