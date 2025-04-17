Skip to main content
SAPD issues CLEAR Alert for missing 27-year-old woman last seen in South Texas city

Katherine Gonzales was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Harlingen, Texas

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: Missing Person, SAPD, DPS, San Antonio, Harlingen, Texas, Clear Alert
A CLEAR Alert was issued by SAPD for a 27-year-old who was last seen in Harlingen, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert Wednesday evening for a missing 27-year-old woman who may pose a threat to herself.

Katherine Gonzales was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Palm Valley Drive East in Harlingen, Texas, approximately 253 miles from San Antonio.

Officials said Gonzales is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Gonzales may be traveling in a blue 2018 Toyota Rav 4 with a Texas license plate reading WBZ6646.

Anyone with any information on Gonzales’ whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

About the Author
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

