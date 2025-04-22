Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights Tina Drain, Cisneros Electric, Cornyation Fiesta medals

Eleven more medals were featured on “Show Me Your Medals”! on GMSA & GMSA+

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, San Antonio, Fiesta Medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Friday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from the Fiesta Commission, Neurorestorative, Tina Drain, Mariachi Azteca de America, Cisneros Electric, Alzheimer’s Awareness, Fiesta Medal Maniacs, No. 9 Floral, Chocolate & Gifts, Cornyation and Albert Elizondo.

For more on how to send us your medal, click here.

