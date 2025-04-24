Skip to main content
Local News

Animal Defense League waives adoption fees for Fiesta celebration

The adoption special will run April 24-30

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League of Texas (ADL) is celebrating Fiesta by waiving all adoptions fees for nine days.

ADL’S Fiesta FURR-ever Adoption Special begins Thursday and will run until April 30.

All adoption fees for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats will be waived. All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, a microchip, internal and external parasite treatment, a starter bag of food, plus much more.

You can view all adoptable pets here.

ADL has two locations in San Antonio that are open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Main Campus

  • 11300 Nacogdoches Rd.
  • San Antonio, TX 78217

Paul Jolly Campus

  • 210 Tuleta Dr.
  • San Antonio, TX 78212

KSAT DEALS