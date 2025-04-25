DEA to host national drug take back day to help with proper disposal of prescription medications

SAN ANTONIO – National Prescription Drug Take Back day is happening Saturday, April 26.

The days aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs.

If you have any medications at home that you don’t use anymore or are expired, it’s important you get rid of them properly.

According to the FDA, unused and expired prescription medications can be dangerous if left inside your home.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the DEA will be hosting its annual drug take back day across the country.

To see where you can drop off your unused prescription medications tomorrow, click here.

If you can’t make it out to one of the locations tomorrow, there are other ways you can properly dispose of your medications.

There are year-round drop off locations that you can drop your medicine off in.

You can also mail your expired or unused medicines using a pre-paid drug mail-back envelope.

Some medications can also be flushed. The FDA has a flush list of drugs that are safe to go down the drain. It is recommended to go to a drop off location or mail in your medications before flushing them.