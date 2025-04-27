Bella Hadid visits San Antonio for 2025 Ulta Beauty World

FILE - Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

SAN ANTONIO – Supermodel Bella Hadid announced she visited San Antonio as part of the 2025 Ulta Beauty World event, sharing her excitement and experience with fans on social media.

In an Instagram post, Hadid said she “loved” meeting attendees at the beauty event, which took place at the Henry B. González Convention Center on Saturday, April 26.

“I hope whoever was able to go today has had the best time at Ulta Beauty World,” Hadid said, in part. “Loved meeting all of you, you made my day!!!”

The model also shared her excitement about attending Ulta Beauty World in San Antonio.

“We get to celebrate so many amazing brands but most of all we get to celebrate all of the hard working Ulta family that help us feel great,” Hadid said, in part.

Ulta Beauty World featured over 195 brand partner booths that brought exclusive experiences and giveaways, according to the company.

The one-day event also provided beauty enthusiasts the opportunity to meet beauty creators while discovering the latest trends, expert tips and more, the company said.

