Man arrested, accused of assaulting, shooting at neighbors while intoxicated, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and shooting at his neighbors on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of West Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., police said, where they found three people injured following an “altercation.”

Police said a 31-year-old man was found shot in the chest, a 32-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and another 31-year-old man was initially believed to have been shot but was later determined to have been assaulted.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, is a neighbor of the victims, “and approached the victims in an apparent state of intoxication,” police said.

Police said the suspect started a disturbance that escalated into a physical assault, leading to the suspect shooting at one of the men.

The suspect was arrested and faces multiple felony charges, police said. He has not been identified as of Sunday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

