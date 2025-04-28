170K+ bottles of apple juice recalled for toxic risk

Over 170,000 bottles of apple juice have been recalled due to concerns of toxic substance confirmation.

S. Martinelli & Company has voluntarily recalled their apple juice that is in 10-ounce round glass bottles with a white metal screw top lid.

The affected bottles have a best by date of Dec. 5, 2026.

According to the FDA, the impacted bottles might be contaminated with patulin, a poisonous substance produced by certain molds that are found in rotting apples.

This recalled has been listed as a Class II recall. The FDA describes a Class II recall as a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Symptoms include nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

The infected bottles were distributed in 28 states, including Texas. H-E-B, Target and Walmart sell the bottles.