Standoff at Northwest Side apartment complex ends peacefully, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A standoff at a Northwest Side apartment complex ended peacefully overnight after a man surrendered to police, according to San Antonio police.

The incident began late Sunday night with a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and his girlfriend at an apartment near USAA Boulevard and Huebner Road.

The woman managed to leave the apartment, but her 2-year-old daughter was left behind, police said.

When the woman returned with a friend, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at them, according to police.

Officers quickly surrounded the apartment and began negotiations.

After several hours, the suspect exited the apartment, carrying the child. He put down his weapon and surrendered to police.

The child was evaluated by EMS and was unharmed, authorities said.

The man was taken into custody without further incident. Police have not released his identity.