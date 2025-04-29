2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Five Palms Drive and Medina Base Road intersection.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Additional information on what led to the crash was not readily available.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.