Local News

2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

Crash happened at the Five Palms Drive and Medina Base Road intersection

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Five Palms Drive and Medina Base Road intersection.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Additional information on what led to the crash was not readily available.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

