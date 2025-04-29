2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, San Antonio Fire Department says Crash happened at the Five Palms Drive and Medina Base Road intersection The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Five Palms Drive and Medina Base Road intersection.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Additional information on what led to the crash was not readily available.
Additional information on what led to the crash was not readily available.
