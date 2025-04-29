Daughter pleads for end to drunk driving after father killed in Ingram Road crash

SAN ANTONIO – It’s still hard for Destiny Acord to talk about her dad without tearing up.

“It’s hit me, but it hasn’t like hit me,” Destiny said. “I was always really close with my dad.”

Richard Acord, 55, was hit and killed on April 5 in broad daylight. The accident happened underneath Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Road. Three weeks later, a memorial for him still stands under the highway.

“I found out two days after he got hit,” Destiny said. “It was really hard. I literally fell on the floor and started crying like a baby.”

Police arrested Elias Antonio Huitron, 36, in connection with the crash. He’s out on bond now, but he faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

That’s why Destiny is speaking out against drinking and driving.

“I’m from here, so I’ve seen it happen,” Destiny said. “You’re taking away somebody’s father, mother or sister.”