Local News

Daughter pleads for end to drunk driving after father killed in Ingram Road crash

Richard Acord, 55, died of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Avery Everett, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crash, Drunk Driving

SAN ANTONIO – It’s still hard for Destiny Acord to talk about her dad without tearing up.

“It’s hit me, but it hasn’t like hit me,” Destiny said. “I was always really close with my dad.”

Richard Acord, 55, was hit and killed on April 5 in broad daylight. The accident happened underneath Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Road. Three weeks later, a memorial for him still stands under the highway.

“I found out two days after he got hit,” Destiny said. “It was really hard. I literally fell on the floor and started crying like a baby.”

Police arrested Elias Antonio Huitron, 36, in connection with the crash. He’s out on bond now, but he faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

That’s why Destiny is speaking out against drinking and driving.

“I’m from here, so I’ve seen it happen,” Destiny said. “You’re taking away somebody’s father, mother or sister.”

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!









Mark Oltz headshot

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

