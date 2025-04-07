ME’s office identifies man killed in Northwest Side crash

One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Richard Acord, 55, died of blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the crash happened underneath the highway.

Elias Antonio Huitron, 36, was arrested in connection with the crash and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Read also: