ME’s office identifies man killed in Northwest Side crash

Crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Northwest Side, Loop 410
One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (Courtesy of Teresa)

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Richard Acord, 55, died of blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the crash happened underneath the highway.

Elias Antonio Huitron, 36, was arrested in connection with the crash and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

