Woman ejected from vehicle, dies in crash on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died at the hospital after she was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of the Southwest Loop 410 access road.

It is unclear what prompted the crash; however, when officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was found to have extensive damage, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

The woman was pronounced dead when she got to the hospital.

Her two children, ages unknown, were located inside the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Passing motorists stayed with the children until they were taken to the hospital, the report said.

SAPD said there were no witnesses to the crash.