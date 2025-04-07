Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman ejected from vehicle, dies in crash on Southwest Side, police say

SAPD: Woman’s two children, ages unknown, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Crash
Police cars at night (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died at the hospital after she was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of the Southwest Loop 410 access road.

Recommended Videos

It is unclear what prompted the crash; however, when officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was found to have extensive damage, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

The woman was pronounced dead when she got to the hospital.

Her two children, ages unknown, were located inside the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Passing motorists stayed with the children until they were taken to the hospital, the report said.

SAPD said there were no witnesses to the crash.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS