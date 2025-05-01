Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Donate blood in May, get free pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream

Blood donations in May are crucial as South Texas Blood & Tissue says it prepares for the “summer drop” in donations

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: San Antonio, Health, South Texas Blood & Tissue, Blood
South Texas Blood & Tissue's pint for a pint (South Texas Blood & Tissue)

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is sweetening the deal by offering blood donors a free pint of ice cream in May, the nonprofit said in a press release.

Throughout May, donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream with their blood donation at San Antonio donation centers.

Recommended Videos

The nonprofit said blood donations in May are crucial as it prepares for the anticipated “summer drop” in donations.

South Texas Blood & Tissue said it relies on thousands of donations to help patients with conditions such as trauma, cancer and surgery.

To schedule a donation, click here or call 210-731-5590 for more information.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS