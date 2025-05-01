Donate blood in May, get free pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is sweetening the deal by offering blood donors a free pint of ice cream in May, the nonprofit said in a press release.

Throughout May, donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream with their blood donation at San Antonio donation centers.

The nonprofit said blood donations in May are crucial as it prepares for the anticipated “summer drop” in donations.

South Texas Blood & Tissue said it relies on thousands of donations to help patients with conditions such as trauma, cancer and surgery.

To schedule a donation, click here or call 210-731-5590 for more information.

