Gloves on, grills hot: Metro Health keeps Fiesta food safe with daily inspections

SAN ANTONIO – One of Fiesta’s features is the food. Every year, hundreds of booths sell everything from aguas frescas, gorditas and, of course, chicken on a stick.

Metro Health has inspectors on deck for all 10 days of the “Party with a Purpose.”

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Here is a Fiesta-themed roundup.

Fiesta Food

The music, laughter and sizzle of meat on grills make up the soundtrack of Fiesta.

Sandra Lerma has been selling food at Fiesta for more than 45 years.

“Why do you keep coming back?” KSAT asked Lerma.

“I love it, mija,” Lerma said. “It’s in my blood. This is what I love to do.”

Lerma said she shows her love through the meals she serves. To keep customers safe, she said she takes extra steps to prevent cross-contamination.

“I’m definitely looking around the area, making sure it’s clean and hygienic,” one customer said. “Kind of definitely looking for things like gloves. Hair is kind of tied back.”

Safely prepared food is a customer expectation.

“I’m hoping to see gloves, that everything is covered up,” attendee Greg Guerrero said.

Those are some of the things Metro Health inspectors check at every booth several times a day.

“We’re at every event, every day, all over the city,” said Deborah Liu with Metro Health.

“What are some of the biggest issues you see with food booths at Fiesta?” KSAT asked Liu.

“A lot of the issues that we see is (sic) that people want to make the food at home,” Liu said.

Liu said vendors are required to have a permit, meaning food must be made on-site.

Each vendor must have a handwashing and dishwashing station. Sanitation solutions have to have the appropriate mix.

“It takes a lot of extra work to make sure that food is safe when you’re out here,” KSAT told Liu.

“A lot, yeah,” said Liu. “Especially on the vendors. They have to make sure they have enough ice in case it’s really hot.”

These standards are why inspectors make sure your chicken on a stick doesn’t get you sick.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

