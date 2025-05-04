Sip and savor: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these deals, specials around San Antonio

San Antonio is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with various deals and specials.

Cinco de Mayo falls on Monday this year.

From margarita discounts to a Tequila Tres Leches Cake, check out these places offering Cinco de Mayo deals:

Anaqua Garden Bar at Plaza San Antonio Hotel and Spa, 555 S. Alamo St., will have $8 margaritas all day on Monday, May 5.

Chili’s will have a $5 Tequila Trifecta on May 5 that consists of El Jimador Silver, 1800 Reposado and Jose Cuervo Gold with Triple Sec and house-made sour.

Chuy’s will offer the Regular House ‘Rita for $6 and the Grande House ‘Rita for $9, only on May 5 while supplies last. If you’d like to add an extra pour to your drink, Chuy’s will offer $1 pours all day long. The restaurant will also feature Chips ‘N’ Dips for $5. Click here to find a location near you.

El Pollo Loco will celebrate the holiday by offering customers five Tacos al Carbon for the price of two. Additionally, Loco Rewards members who order through the app will receive a free bottle of Tapatío Hot Sauce.

Fish City Grill will be offering Peruvian Cobia Tacos served with a Gold Margarita for $19. The tacos are served on corn tortillas and include aji amarillo pepper crema, verde slaw, pickled red onion and cilantro. The margarita showcases the restaurant’s house recipe topped with extra Gran Gala Tequila.

The deal is only available on Monday, May 5, and can be obtained at all four San Antonio-area locations.

La Panadería is offering a lineup of Tequila-infused dishes in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, including Tequila Butter Steak and Eggs, Tequila Almond Croissant, Tequila Tres Leches Croissant and Tequila French Toast. Tequila-based cocktails are also available.

Las Palapas is offering multiple deals all-day at all locations on Cinco de Mayo. For $5 each, guests can dine on chips and an 8-ounce queso or a full order of bean and cheese nachos. There will also be $5 10-ounce margaritas to celebrate.

The deals are available dine-in, drive-thru and to-go. Anyone who wears their Las Palapas Fiesta medal can also get $5 off any purchase over $25.

Taco Cabana is offering multiple discounts during happy hour from 3-6 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo. Guests can save with $2 margaritas, $2 domestic beers and 50% off a three-pack of flautas, small cheese quesadillas and bean and cheese nachos.

Torchy’s Tacos is waving delivery fees on Cinco de Mayo. The offer is only valid at participating locations and can be used for in-store orders, online orders on the Torchy’s app or at the restaurant’s website.

Via 313 is releasing a new Elote Pizza for Cinco de Mayo. The pizza is stacked with roasted corn, bacon, cilantro lime ranch, cotija cheese and cilantro. The limited-time pizza will be available starting May 5 through July 6.

Guests can also enjoy $5 margaritas at the restaurant all-day on May 5.

