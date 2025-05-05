Skip to main content
Crash, 18-wheeler fire reported along Loop 410 near I-10 interchange on East Side

The northbound Loop 410 access road is closed

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Devan Karp, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Traffic, East Side, Loop 410, Interstate 10
A tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire along Loop 410 on the East Side on Monday, May 5, 2025. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound Loop 410 access road is closed near the Interstate 10 interchange due to a crash and an 18-wheeler fire.

The incident was reported just before 7:10 a.m. Monday on the East Side.

The San Antonio Fire Department states the crash involved two vehicles, including a semi-truck.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

