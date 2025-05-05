Skip to main content
Fog icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Gravel hauler overturns on Interstate 10 on East Side, causes traffic delays

Westbound traffic may experience delays

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Emilio Sanchez

Tags: Traffic, East Side, Interstate 10
The trailer on a gravel hauler overturned Monday, May 5, 2025, on Interstate 10 on the East Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The trailer on a gravel hauler overturned Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 on the East Side.

The crash happened around noon on the westbound main lanes of I-10 near Graytown Road.

Recommended Videos

Westbound traffic may experience delays in the area.

Details on the crash are unknown at this time. Photos from the scene show an overturned trailer with spilled material.

A small portion of the trailer is hanging over the concrete barrier.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The trailer on a gravel hauler overturned Monday, May 5, 2025, on Interstate 10 on the East Side. (KSAT)
The trailer on a gravel hauler overturned Monday, May 5, 2025, on Interstate 10 on the East Side. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS