Gravel hauler overturns on Interstate 10 on East Side, causes traffic delays

SAN ANTONIO – The trailer on a gravel hauler overturned Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 on the East Side.

The crash happened around noon on the westbound main lanes of I-10 near Graytown Road.

Westbound traffic may experience delays in the area.

Details on the crash are unknown at this time. Photos from the scene show an overturned trailer with spilled material.

A small portion of the trailer is hanging over the concrete barrier.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The trailer on a gravel hauler overturned Monday, May 5, 2025, on Interstate 10 on the East Side. (KSAT)

