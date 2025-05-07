2 arrested, 2 wanted after shooting in Seguin, police say

Marisa Guerrero (left) and Detta Sanders (right) were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting on May 5, 2025, in Seguin, police say.

SEGUIN, Texas – Two people were arrested and two others are wanted following a shooting in Seguin that left a man injured, the Seguin Police Department said.

The incident happened at 12:20 a.m. Monday near West Shelby and South Goodrich streets.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man shot outside a home.

The man was transported to a San Antonio hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

Both Detta Sanders, 53, and Marisa Guerrero, 24, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. They were booked in the Guadalupe County Jail.

Authorities said they obtained arrest warrants for two other people wanted in connection with the shooting.

They identified them as Mylar Walker and Elexia Himes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Seguin PD at 830-379-2123.