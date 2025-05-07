Man detained after trying to attack security, maintenance staff at apartment complex near The Rim, police say

A man in his 20s was detained after attempting to stab maintenance workers and a security guard with a kitchen knife at an apartment complex near The Rim on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained after he attempted to stab maintenance workers and a security guard at an apartment complex near The Rim on Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

Sgt. Michael Oliva said the suspect, 30, had a “big” kitchen knife and attempted to attack two maintenance employees at the complex in the 5800 block of Worth Parkway.

A security officer was called out, and the suspect attempted to stab him several times, Oliva said.

When the security guard showed his gun, the suspect fled to his apartment on the fourth floor and barricaded himself inside, Oliva said. The security guard did not fire his weapon.

Police responded and tried to contact the suspect at the apartment. He refused to come out, and SWAT officers were called to the scene, Oliva said.

After police obtained a warrant for his arrest, SWAT officers entered the apartment and took him into custody.

Police said there was a brief struggle, but no one was injured. The security guard and maintenance staff also were not injured.

Oliva said police have responded to the apartment complex at least three times in recent months for reports of the suspect flashing a weapon and attempting to stab people.

Police de-escalated those situations, “so the officers let him go several times before this,” Oliva said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing a charge of aggravated assault against a security officer following Wednesday’s incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

