Suspect accused, charged with stabbing over beer at Northwest Side bus stop, SAPD says

San Antonio police officers said they arrested a suspect, later identified as Avelino Lopez, shortly after an alleged argument over alcohol evolved into a stabbing on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said they arrested a suspect shortly after an alleged argument over alcohol evolved into a stabbing on the Northwest Side.

Officers were dispatched to the scene near a bus stop just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, SAPD officers said they found a male, 31, with a laceration that stretched from his neck to his lower back. Investigators told KSAT on Tuesday night that the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to an SAPD report released on Wednesday morning, the suspect and the victim were sitting at the bus stop “arguing over a beer.”

The argument became physical when the suspect, identified by police as 44-year-old Avelino Lopez, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police said Wednesday that the victim is still recovering at the hospital.

SAPD said Lopez was located near the alleged crime scene and taken into custody.

Bexar County jail records indicate Lopez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge — a second-degree felony — just before 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Court documents also show a Bexar County judge set Lopez’s bond at $150,000.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: